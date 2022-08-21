Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Skylight Health Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Skylight Health Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Skylight Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Skylight Health Group Stock Performance

SLHG opened at $0.59 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLHG Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Skylight Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

