Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Skylight Health Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Skylight Health Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Skylight Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Skylight Health Group Stock Performance
SLHG opened at $0.59 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Skylight Health Group Company Profile
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
