Edge Price Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Edge has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. Edge has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $16,469.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,413.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00127781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00095748 BTC.

Edge Coin Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:EDGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.

Edge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

