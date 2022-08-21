Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 0.9 %

Educational Development stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

