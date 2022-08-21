Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 0.9 %
Educational Development stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
