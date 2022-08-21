Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0105 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $1,821.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00256979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001077 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,787,023 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

