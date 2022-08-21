Elastos Price Reaches $1.88 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00008691 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $38.17 million and approximately $391,324.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

