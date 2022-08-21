Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,425,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,187,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

