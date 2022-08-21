Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,500,000 after buying an additional 471,372 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,354,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

