Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

REGN stock traded down $6.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $618.36. The company had a trading volume of 477,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,356. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.73 and a 200-day moving average of $637.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

