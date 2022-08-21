Element Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 4.8 %

ROKU stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,318,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,233,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

