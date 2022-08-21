Element Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Twitter Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.99. 8,103,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,400,357. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

