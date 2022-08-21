Elitium Price Hits $0.78 (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Elitium has a market cap of $21.71 million and approximately $630,547.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,245.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00101655 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

