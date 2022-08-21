Elrond Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Elrond has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $42.09 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $52.62 or 0.00248757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00105297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00019605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,025,987 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

