Enigma (ENG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $115,891.00

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $173,234.06 and approximately $115,891.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00216600 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008398 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00458618 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

