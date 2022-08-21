Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $283.70 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.