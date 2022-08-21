Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$303.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.45 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

Envestnet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

