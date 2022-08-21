EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.45 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00006782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $629.47 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 997,682,523 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

