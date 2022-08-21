EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.48- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $6.65 on Friday, hitting $442.55. The company had a trading volume of 483,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.87 and a 200-day moving average of $325.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $473.71.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,294 shares of company stock valued at $23,058,048. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

