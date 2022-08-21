Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Ero Copper Stock Down 3.0 %

Ero Copper stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.