Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

ESS stock opened at $290.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.65 and a 200-day moving average of $304.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

