Evedo (EVED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $460,215.96

Evedo (EVED) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Evedo has a market capitalization of $460,215.96 and $68,097.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

