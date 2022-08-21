Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,478. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $81,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

