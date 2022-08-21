Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Exelon by 19.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Exelon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

