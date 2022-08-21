Exen Coin Trading 15.3% Lower This Week (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Exen Coin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges. Exen Coin has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $242,830.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Exen Coin

Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.

