FansTime Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. FansTime has a total market cap of $214,503.37 and approximately $1.78 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00128124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00095411 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

