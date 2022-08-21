Fiduciary Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.4% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 3.2 %

Adobe stock traded down $13.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.68 and its 200-day moving average is $421.74. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

