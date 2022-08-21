Fiduciary Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 15,350,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,390,504. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

