Financial Comparison: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) versus FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Meta Materials and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 FormFactor 0 0 5 0 3.00

FormFactor has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.22%. Given FormFactor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -877.43% -22.45% -17.75% FormFactor 13.38% 14.43% 11.47%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Meta Materials and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Materials and FormFactor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $4.08 million 76.99 -$91.00 million -0.30 -2.90 FormFactor $769.67 million 3.38 $83.92 million $1.35 25.01

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FormFactor beats Meta Materials on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems, such as thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations and other applications; and precision cryogenic instruments, semiconductor tests, and measurement systems. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

