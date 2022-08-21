Financial Comparison: SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) vs. MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -107.86% 7.60% MIND C.T.I. 23.62% 26.00% 17.67%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SpringBig and MIND C.T.I., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SpringBig currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Given SpringBig’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Volatility and Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and MIND C.T.I.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. $26.30 million 1.80 $5.95 million $0.28 8.41

SpringBig has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MIND C.T.I..

Summary

SpringBig beats MIND C.T.I. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

