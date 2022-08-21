Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Financial Institutions Price Performance
Financial Institutions stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $426.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Financial Institutions Company Profile
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.