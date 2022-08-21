Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $426.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

