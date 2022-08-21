Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $92.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

