Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3,399.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 393,257 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $39,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

