Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 4,598 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $909.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $784.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $921.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

