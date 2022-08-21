Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $188.74 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118,383 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $188,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $218.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.