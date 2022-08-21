Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $28.49 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,729 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 56,377 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $28,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

