Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 7.91% of Wix.com worth $473,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. RV Capital GmbH increased its position in Wix.com by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 450,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Wix.com by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 104,666 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

