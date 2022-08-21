Flossbach Von Storch AG Invests $327.49 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,920,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,490,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.78% of BioNTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $147.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $388.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.08.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

