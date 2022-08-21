Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 245,342 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $659,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $433.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.84.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.