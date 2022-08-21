FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Tops $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $3.32 million and $214,178.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

