Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after buying an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,243,000 after purchasing an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.