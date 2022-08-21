Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

Franchise Group stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 521.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 423,516 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after buying an additional 195,510 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,787 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Articles

