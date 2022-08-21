Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.60 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

FLGT stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

