Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLL. B. Riley dropped their price target on Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Full House Resorts stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.85. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,462.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 72.1% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 430,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 180,274 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 223,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 97,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.