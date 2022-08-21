Futureswap Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Futureswap has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $128,374.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Futureswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Futureswap has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Futureswap Coin Profile

FST is a coin. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futureswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Futureswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

