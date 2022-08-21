FYDcoin Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $663,589.78 and $874.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00234926 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 624,296,245 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
