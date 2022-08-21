GamerCoin (GHX) Hits Market Cap of $10.61 Million

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and $202,414.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00769683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GamerCoin Coin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,087,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
Buying and Selling GamerCoin
