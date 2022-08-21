Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.15

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $534,584.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,215.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00126623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00101029 BTC.

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

