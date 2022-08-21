General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 232,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $1,639,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in General Mills by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in General Mills by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

