Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.43.

NYSE:GENI opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $981.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 387,905 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Genius Sports by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,915,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

