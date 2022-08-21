Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $663,942.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genocea Biosciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
