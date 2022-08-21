Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $663,942.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

In other news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,537,612 shares of company stock valued at $781,461. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

