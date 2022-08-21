Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Genpact Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of G stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 2.1% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Genpact by 5.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

